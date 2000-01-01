Welcome to the studio design practise of Ayush Soni and his curated network of creative collaborators

Keeping collaboration, transparency and velocity at the centre of our practise, we partner with ambitious leaders to rethink creative direction, digital identity (web) and brand strategy for their big thing. ‍ Our lean studio approach allows us to work with a cohort of specialist animators, illustrators, copywriters and developers to bring that special layer of detail into every project. We’re the squad to call when you’re ready to take the creative to the next level, while crushing all your performance goals.

We’ve been working closely with Fabric Token’s core team to shape the future of employee rewards with a colourful brand identity and robust product system.

A partnership with VaynerMedia to bring in new visual ideas with fluid marketing websites and brands for their clients.

We had a creative sprint with Buildspace to help build the future of work in Web 3 with a new web app, landing page and brand identity.

A’s To Your Q’s

Who are you? I’m Ayush Soni, and HEX INC is my studio design practice. I lead art direction, strategy and digital for all of my projects, and work with a selective group of collaborators who help me execute my visions with precision, detail and eloquence.

What kind of projects does the studio work on? We often find the most value working on large scale branding revamps that translate into marketing website projects. Ideally, we like to take the brand vision from 0 to 1 by collaborating closely with founders or marketing/product leads (for enterprises). Most of our clients hire us for:

‍

1. Brand / Visual Identity

2. Marketing Website Design (and development in Webflow or Framer)

3. Product Design

4. Creative Direction

5. On-retainer design (long-term projects where we lead everything design + marketing)

What does it cost to work with the studio? We like to work on a fixed-bid basis for a majority of our projects, and work with one client at a time. To give an accurate figure, we need to understand your requirements, scope, deliverables and timelines. With that being said, most projects range from $20-60k USD and take around 4-12 weeks to deliver. The minimum level of engagement for any studio project is currently set at $8K USD.

How can we see more of your work? We only show select case studies on the portfolio, so contact us to see all of our work. We have a few projects under NDAs so we’re only able to share them with potential clients.